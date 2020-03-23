‘Ozark’ Season 3 Will Be Released March 27 On Netflix

We’re less than a week away from “Ozark” season 3 arriving on Netflix.

The third season of the hit show with Jason Bateman will be released Friday, March 27 for fans around the globe. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld‘ Starts Season 3 With Dolores On The Hunt For More Blood In ‘Parce Domine’)

As you all know, I’m a huge fan of “Ozark,” and I just finished up my binge of the second season while in isolation from coronavirus.

If you thought the first season was dark, the second season might honestly be even darker. The Snells are such epic characters, and their interactions with Wendy and Marty are great.

The entire storyline with their land and the casino is one of the best parts about the show. Now, we’ll get season three in a few days.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2M7my1jISxE

If that doesn’t have you excited, then I don’t know what to tell you. It also couldn’t arrive at a better time.

We desperately need some new entertainment options with us all stuck in our houses. Isolation blows, but at least we can binge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OZARK (@ozark) on Mar 16, 2020 at 8:49am PDT

“Ozark” season three is arriving at the perfect time. I hope you’re all as pumped as I am for some new episodes of the hit Netflix show.

What will happen? I don’t know, but I know it’ll be crazy. It always is with “Ozark.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OZARK (@ozark) on Mar 5, 2020 at 12:03pm PST

Happy bingeing, keep your spirits high, let’s continue this journey with Marty and his family and everything will be fine! Sound off in the comments with your predictions!