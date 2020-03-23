‘THANK YOU TOM’: Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Takes Out Full-Page Ad To Praise Brady For ’20 Amazing Years’

Patriots owner Robert Kraft had nothing except praise for Tom Brady in a full-page ad he took out to thank the legendary QB for “20 amazing years.”

“THANK YOU TOM,” Kraft wrote in the ad featured in Sunday’s Tampa Bay Times,” as noted by ESPN reporter Mike Reiss. The post was noted by People magazine in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“For 20 amazing years, you gave us everything you had,” the ad added. “When you arrived as a sixth-round pick — and the best selection this franchise has ever made — no one imagined all you’d accomplish or how much you’d soon mean to an entire region. You now leave New England after two decades of dominance as the GOAT and forever a part of our family.”

The piece continued, while noting the star QB’s “passion for the game, competitiveness and constant pursuit of excellence” helped result in the teams many Super Bowl wins.

“Your passion for the game, competitiveness and constant pursuit of excellence resulted in an unprecedented six Super Bowl victories, nine conference championships and 17 division titles,” the message from the owner and entire team read.

“You’re now recognized as the greatest of all time for what you’ve accomplished on the field, but you’re an even better person,” it added. “Thank you, Tom, for your countless contributions to the New England Patriots, and we wish you and your beautiful family continued success. There will never be another Tom Brady.”

The ad ended with a call to Brady’s new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to take care of the QB, sharing that “he’s a great one.”

“To the Buccaneers fans and Tampa Bay community — take care of him,” Kraft wrote. “You got a great one. With much love and appreciations, The Kraft Family and the New England Patriots.”

Brady signed on with the Pats after the team picked him in the 199th slot in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft.

Last week, he finally announced that his “football journey will take place elsewhere” as he said goodbye and thanked his teammates, coaches and the “incredible fans and Patriots supporters” for the past twenty years of his time with the multiple Super Bowl-winning team.