Trump Promises To Revisit Coronavirus Strategy After 15-Day Period Ends

President Donald Trump tweeted Monday morning that he will re-evaluate the nation’s coronavirus strategy next week after the most recent guidelines pushed by the administration expire.

The president warned about the damage being done to the economy, saying that America “cannot let the cure be worse than the disease.” (RELATED: Mike Pence Tells Story Of 90-Year-Old Great-Great-Grandmother Who Beat Coronavirus)

“AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!” Trump said.

WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2020

The Trump administration announced several new guidelines last Monday intended to slow the spread of the disease over 15 days. The guidelines included:

School-age Americans should study from home where possible All Americans should avoid groups of more than 10 people All Americans should avoid discretionary travel All Americans should avoid eating in public restaurants, bars or food courts.

Since then, businesses and schools across the country have been forced to close, and pundits and politicians have worried that the damage done to the economy could have disastrous consequences for many Americans. The current guidelines are set to expire next Tuesday, March 31.

The president has discussed easing these guidelines to help mitigate the economic impact, according to a report Monday from Bloomberg News.

“The president started talking about how to get people back to work around Thursday, two of the people said, only three days after he helped roll out a 15-day plan from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to stem the rise of cases by encouraging most people to stay at home,” the report stated.