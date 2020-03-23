Rihanna Donates $5 Million To Global Relief Efforts During Coronavirus Outbreak

Rihanna’s charity organization, Clara Lionel Foundation, has donated $5 million to global relief efforts during the coronavirus outbreak.

“CLF [Clara Lionel Foundation] is supporting on-the-ground partners working on the frontlines of disaster response especially those focused on protecting and serving marginalized communities – helping the most vulnerable in the United States, the Caribbean and in Africa prepare for what is to come,” a statement from the foundation read, according to Harper’s Bazaar in a piece published Monday about helping to fight the pandemic. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Oct 9, 2019 at 6:34am PDT

“Never has it been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and underserved communities–those who will be hit hardest by this pandemic,” Justine Lucas, Executive Director of the Clara Lionel Foundation shared, per People magazine.

The donations will go to helping a handful of groups that include, Partners In Health, Feeding America, the International Rescue Committee and World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

Other celebrities have also stepped up during the pandemic with stars like Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively donating $1 million to food banks across America and Canada.(RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

Talk show host Kelly Ripa and her husband, actor Mark Consuelos, also have donated 1 million to the New York Governor’s Office, the outlet confirmed.

The money will go towards purchasing much needed ventilators, with the other portion going towards WIN, an organization that runs nearly a dozen women’s shelters across New York City.

Other performers like Justin Timberlake, Jimmy Fallon and country singer Dierks Bentley recently took to social media to share information about the groups they had donated to and invited others to do the same.