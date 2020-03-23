Watch Clips From The Upcoming ‘SEAL Team’ Episode ‘Last Known Location’

Two clips from the new “SEAL Team” episode “Last Known Location” have been released.

The plot of the episode, according to CBS’ press site, is, “Tensions flare on the home front, as Sonny faces disciplinary action, Clay considers a new career path and Jason faces pressure from Capt. Lindell to consider the next phase of his career, all while Bravo Team prepares for a three-month deployment in Afghanistan.” (REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team Is Loaded With Action In The New Episode ‘Rules Of Engagement’)

In one clip, Bravo is engaged with enemies pursuing them in vehicles, and Sonny flips out in the other while appearing to be drunk.

You can watch both of them below.

Once again, it looks like we’re going to have another great episode of “SEAL Team” on CBS. I’m very interested in Sonny’s increasing angry at his teammates.

It seems like him and Clay are bound for a head-on collision, and that’s the kind of storyline I’m here for. No doubt about that at all.

There’s no doubt at all that season three has been incredibly strong. We had to go a few months without new episodes, but it’s been outstanding since its return.

It looks like “Last Known Location” will be one hell of a fun ride. Seems like it’ll have a good blend of action and personal drama.

Sign me up! Make sure to tune in Wednesday night on CBS.