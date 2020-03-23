Retired Congressman Sean Duffy And Rachel Campos Give Update On Daughter’s Condition After Heart Surgery

Retired congressman Sean Duffy and wife Rachel Campos-Duffy thanked everyone for their prayers as they updated people on their daughter’s condition after having heart surgery.

“We want to thank you for all your prayers because it [surgery] went as planned,” Duffy shared on Twitter Monday in a video from the waiting room about their 6-month-old daughter Valentina’s surgery. “They are stitching her up.”

"But her heart is pumping and doing everything it's supposed to do," he added. "Her surgery was an absolute success. So thank you for prayers."

The two then praised the hospital and surgeons who worked on the procedure and said if it weren't for the coronavirus, they would have hugged them.

As previously reported, the 47-year old Fox Nation host and “Real World” star, Rachel, announced in October that she had given birth to her and the retired Congressmen’s ninth child, a little girl named Valentina StellaMaris Duffy.

“She [Valentina] is the sweetest, most perfect thing we have ever seen,” Campos-Duffy captioned her post on Instagram, along with a sweet picture of their daughter. “It’s a wonderful life!”

“She was born last week, one month before her due date,” Rachel explained in a Facebook post about their daughter. “She is doing great, though still in the NICU until she learns to eat on her own.”

The former MTV star went on to share that their daughter was born with “a heart defect (2 holes in the heart and valves that need to be fixed)” which would require multiple surgeries over the next “3-4 months.”

The Fox Nation host then praised her doctors and nurses while explaining that it was just one more “reminder that America is still home to the best and most caring medical professionals in the world!”

As previously reported, Duffy announced that he was resigning from congress effective Sept. 23 to help care for his new baby due sometime in October who would be in need of more attention due due to heart complications.