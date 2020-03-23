Editorial

Sean Payton Says He’s ‘Feeling Okay’ Since Getting Coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints reacts after a no-call between Tommylee Lewis #11 of the New Orleans Saints and Nickell Robey-Coleman #23 of the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Credit: Chris Graythen / Staff/ Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton seems to be doing well after contracting coronavirus.

The Super Bowl champion coach was the first person in the NFL to test positive for the virus, but he seems to be doing his best to remain in high spirits. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Payton said during a Monday morning appearance on “Good Morning America” that he’s “feeling okay,” and is mostly suffering from “fatigue.”

You can watch his full comments below.

All things considered, Payton seems to be doing much better than some people dealing with the virus. He did say he’s getting tired easily, but that’s not a big deal in the grand scheme of things.

Payton also noted how social distancing is important right now, and he’s 100% correct. If you don’t need to be around people, then stay at home!

How many times do we have to say it? Don’t put yourself or others at risk.

If we’re all smart about this and take the necessary precautions, then we can lessen our chances of getting the virus.

Use your brains, folks. Don’t be stupid. We’re going to get through this, but we need a little common sense to get the job done.