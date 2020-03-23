Sean Payton Says He’s ‘Feeling Okay’ Since Getting Coronavirus

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton seems to be doing well after contracting coronavirus.

The Super Bowl champion coach was the first person in the NFL to test positive for the virus, but he seems to be doing his best to remain in high spirits. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Saints’ HC Sean Payton tested positive for the coronavirus, he told ESPN on Thursday. Payton is the first person in the NFL world known to test positive for the virus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2020

Sean Payton said he came forward with his coronavirus diagnosis because he wants all people to heed the warnings of government officials, stay inside, and behave responsibly. More ahead on ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2020

Payton said during a Monday morning appearance on “Good Morning America” that he’s “feeling okay,” and is mostly suffering from “fatigue.”

You can watch his full comments below.

.@Saints head coach Sean Payton is speaking out to @michaelstrahan on his coronavirus diagnosis as the first member of the NFL community to test positive. https://t.co/ibwxovrIfj pic.twitter.com/eClSVWBaOP — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 23, 2020

All things considered, Payton seems to be doing much better than some people dealing with the virus. He did say he’s getting tired easily, but that’s not a big deal in the grand scheme of things.

Payton also noted how social distancing is important right now, and he’s 100% correct. If you don’t need to be around people, then stay at home!

How many times do we have to say it? Don’t put yourself or others at risk.

If we’re all smart about this and take the necessary precautions, then we can lessen our chances of getting the virus.

Use your brains, folks. Don’t be stupid. We’re going to get through this, but we need a little common sense to get the job done.