POLL: 63.4% Of People Think Coronavirus Will Impact Football Season

The majority of people think coronavirus will make an impact on football season.

With sports being halted because of the virus and no end in sight, I asked people in a Twitter poll if they thought the virus would impact football season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Of the 1,689 voters, 63.4% of people voted that they think the virus will have an impact.

Do you think coronavirus will impact the college football and NFL seasons? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 20, 2020

I know I’ve said this before, but I’m going to say it again: we need to start mentally preparing for football season to not happen.

Now, I’m not saying that’s the guaranteed outcome. It might not be. The virus could be dealt with by August. However, there’s no guarantees of anything.

As I stated above, there’s literally no end in sight when it comes to coronavirus and sports. We went from preparing for March Madness to not having sports at all.

To say things aren’t going well would be a major understatement. It’s an absolute mess, and it seems like people are starting to accept the reality of the situation.

Again, I hope like hell coronavirus doesn’t impact more sports. Nobody is cheering harder for that outcome than me.

At the same time, it’s important to prepare for all possibilities, and I’m worried we won’t be watching much action this fall.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed, stay safe and hope like hell football arrives in the fall.