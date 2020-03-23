Taylor Swift Pushes Fans To Focus On What Matters After Full Video Of Kanye West Call Leaks

Musician Taylor Swift has responded to the leaked full video of the infamous Kanye West phone call Monday.

The highly anticipated response was shared to her Instagram story.

Taylor Swift’s newest Instagram story swipes up to the World Health Organization and Feeding America donation pages. pic.twitter.com/quvDEAbON0 — Rainesford Stauffer (@Rainesford) March 23, 2020



“Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaking, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call*,” Swift wrote on her Instagram story, “(you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years)…”

“SWIPE UP to see what really matters,” she added.

Swift linked to the donation pages of Feeding America and the World Health Organization. (RELATED: Full Kanye West And Taylor Swift 2016 Phone Call About ‘Famous’ Leaks)

Fans of Swift took to social media to again defend the musician after a 25-minute leaked video showed West asking if he could use her name in the song, but never mentioned the line where he called her a “b*tch.”

I’m proud of Swift for standing her ground this whole time and never backing down. Her response to the video is equally as classy. With the entire world suffering from the rapidly spreading coronavirus, this video seems small.

Swift is 100% not being added to the list of celebrities who have not handled this coronavirus pandemic well.