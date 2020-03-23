What Are The Best Sports Movies To Watch While Quarantining And Isolating From Coronavirus?

It’s time to take a look at some of the best sports movies to watch while staying at home because of coronavirus.

As we all know, most of us are stuck at home as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread. While we already ran down a list of TV shows to binge, there are some great sports movies you can all watch to kill the time.

Let’s dive right in.

1) Miracle

This one is obvious. If you’re stuck at home and can only watch one sports movie, then make sure it’s “Miracle.”

The story of the 1980 Olympics is one of the most uplifting and iconic moments in the history of American sports as we beat the odds to win the gold medal in hockey.

A group of college kids took the ice against the Soviet Union and won the greatest hockey game ever played. America needs a little hope and optimism right now. “Miracle” will get the job done in spades and it’ll have you believing anything is possible.

2) Friday Night Lights

This is an all-time great sports movie and football story. The film follows the true story of the Permian Panthers as they chase down Texas high school football glory.

If you’re in need of a little football action and want to watch an incredible performance from Billy Bob Thornton, then “Friday Night Lights” is for you.

3) Remember the Titans

Sticking with football, “Remember the Titans” is another uplifting movie that is perfect for the current moment in America.

Denzel Washington stars as coach Herman Boone in the true story of T.C. Williams integrating and using football as a vehicle to bring people together.

Not to mention, “Remember the Titans” has the classic “blitz all night” line that I watch on repeat before big football games.

Yeah, it’s nerdy and weird, but it gets me amped.

4) Hoosiers

High school basketball in Indiana and Gene Hackman as the coach. What more could you ever want? As somebody who comes from an area where basketball is king, “Hoosiers” is a very accurate depiction of what it’s like to grow up in that atmosphere.

Again, it’s a classic underdog story (are we noticing a theme yet?) and it’ll have you ready to stand up and cheer in your living room.

5) Field of Dreams

Now, this is obviously not a true story, but “Field of Dreams” does incorporate some historical elements from the White Sox who were accused of cheating during the World Series.

Kevin Costner leads the way, and this is a fun one for the entire family.

6) Moneyball

I’m not even a huge baseball guy, but “Moneyball” with Brad Pitt is one of my favorite movies. Jonah Hill and Pitt combine to make an incredibly entertaining film about analytics in baseball.

If you haven’t already seen it, then you’re missing out. It’s 100% worth your time.

Well, there it is, folks. Those are the six best sports movies to watch while stuck at home because of coronavirus.

We’ll get through this and I’ll see you all on the other side. In the meantime, happy viewing!