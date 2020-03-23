Watch The Preview For The New ‘Westworld’ Episode ‘The Absence Of Field’

It looks like fans of “Westworld” are going to be in for an insane time with the new episode “The Absence of Field.”

HBO dropped a promo for the third episode of season three late Sunday night, and it looks like it’ll focus heavily on whoever is in Charlotte Hale’s body. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Focuses Heavily On Maeve In The New Episode ‘The Winter Line’)

In the preview, Dolores says, “”Remember who you are. Now, let me show you who you need to pretend to be.”

Charlotte responds with, “Why must I be her?” Give it a watch below.

I almost feel weird saying it, but is Teddy in Hale’s head? Is Teddy the host running Hale’s body and posing as the head of the board?

I almost feel crazy saying it, but it really does seem like Dolores is talking to Teddy. Who else could it be? Teddy was her most trusted ally in the first two seasons.

We think he died at the end of season two, but it’s best to not trust anything you see in “Westworld.” If there’s one thing this show has taught us over the years, it’s to expect the unexpected.

Also, where the hell is the Man in Black? If we go through another episode without him in it, I’m going to be pretty pissed.

The dude is the best part of the show, and we’ve cruised through the start of season three without a single second of him.

We know he’s in it! He’s in the trailer! Give the fans what they want.

Sound off in the comments with your predictions for the third episode of the new season. It looks like it’s going to be lit.