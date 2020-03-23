Will Coronavirus Quarantines Cost Republicans Their Senate Majority?

An unforeseen outcome of the coronavirus pandemic is the number of senators now under quarantine, which could threaten Republicans’ ability to maintain control of the Senate.
Daily Caller deputy editor Arthur Bloom and senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc sat down Monday morning to tele-discuss the implications a proxy-vote system implemented for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic could have.
WATCH:
Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots Only videos on YouTube, and — if you haven’t already — go subscribe to our channel.
In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.
Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.
Also make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:
Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v
And Facebook: https://goo.gl/
And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/
And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!