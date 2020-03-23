Woody Allen’s Memoir Released By New Publisher After Backlash

Director Woody Allen’s memoir was released Monday by a new publisher after being dropped by Hachette Book Group.

The memoir was dropped by Hachette after staffers of the publisher staged a walk out due to criticism by Allen’s children, Ronan and Dylan Farrow, according to a report published by the Associated Press.

“The book is a candid and comprehensive personal account by Woody Allen of his life, ranging from his childhood in Brooklyn through his acclaimed career in film, theater, television, print and stand-up comedy, as well as exploring his relationships with family and friends,” Arcade, the new publisher, said in a statement to the AP.

“In this strange time, when truth is too often dismissed as ‘fake news,’ we as publishers prefer to give voice to a respected artist, rather than bow to those determined to silence him,” editor Jeannette Seaver said.

Hachette dropped the book deal after Dylan and Ronan made public statements calling out the publisher for not fact-checking Allen’s memoir. (RELATED: Ronan Farrow Slams Publisher For Picking Up Woody Allen’s Memoir)

My statement on the disappointing and, frankly shocking, news from @HachetteUS today. pic.twitter.com/h0zuAi0T7l — Dylan Farrow (@RealDylanFarrow) March 3, 2020

“Hachette’s publishing of Woody Allen’s memoir is deeply upsetting to me personally and an utter betrayal of my brother whose brave reporting, capitalized on by Hachette, gave voice to numerous survivors of sexual assault,” Dylan wrote in a statement to Twitter. “For the record, I was never contacted by any fact checkers to verify the information in this “memoir,” demonstrating an egregious abdication of Hachette’s most basic responsibility.”

As previously reported, Dylan first accused Allen of sexual abuse back in 1992.