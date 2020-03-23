XFL Releases Season Highlights After The Coronavirus Pandemic Ends The Games

The XFL has released the highlights for the past season.

Unfortunately, the XFL season was cut short as the coronavirus pandemic swept across the world, but we certainly had some fun moments in the first half of the year. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We watched P.J. Walker become a star, Cardale Jones get benched and fans across America embrace the league. Relive some of the best moments below.

We had to cut it short, but that doesn’t change the fact that our 2020 season was special. We can’t wait for 2021. #ForTheLoveOfFootball pic.twitter.com/XQfqMGcetj — XFL (@xfl2020) March 21, 2020

Coronavirus ending the XFL season early was nothing short of a disaster when the decision was made by Vince McMahon.

He picked the worst year ever to start a new sports league, but the XFL is vowing to come back in 2021 stronger than ever.

I hope it does because the XFL was a hell of a lot of fun through five weeks. People crave football all the time, and Vince McMahon’s league proved it could help fill the void.

Does it suck we didn’t get the entire season? Yes, it’s just a brutal punch from the coronavirus. Just add it to the list of things the virus has stolen from us.

Yet, I’m optimistic about the future of the XFL. After people got a taste, they liked what they found. I expect that to continue in 2021.

It was a great time, it ended poorly but I have no doubt it’ll be back better than ever!