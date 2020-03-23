XFL Star P.J. Walker Getting NFL Interest From The Seahawks, Cardinals And Broncos

XFL quarterback P.J. Walker is generating interest from several NFL teams.

According to Mark Berman, the Cardinals, Seahawks and Broncos have all shown interest in the man who set the XFL on fire with the Houston Roughnecks.

I’d be absolutely shocked if Walker isn’t in the NFL week one of the 2020 season. He’s already had a cup of coffee in the league, but he’s likely going to be sticking around for awhile this time around.

He dominated the XFL. He made huge throws and proved that he can make plays with his legs. I know the XFL season got cut short, but Walker was without question the MVP of the league through the games we saw.

The dual-threat quarterback was an absolute nightmare for defenses to handle as he lit them up on a weekly basis.

He could be the perfect kind of backup for Kyler Murray or Russell Wilson. He is the perfect kind of player to step into the offense for either team.

I don’t know where he’ll land, but Walker is going back to the NFL. I’d be willing to bet just about anything on it.