Logan Paul Says Fight Against Antonio Brown Is ‘Not Happening’

Logan Paul won’t be fighting Antonio Brown.

There had been some serious chatter between the social media star and disgraced NFL free agent about a potential bout. Well, it’s not going to come to fruition. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul) on Jan 19, 2020 at 11:01am PST

“It’s not happening. He DM’d me, and he said something like, ‘I’m expecting a national apology.’ And I said, ‘I’m sorry you’re a b*tch’… He needs help,” Paul told TMZ when talking about the fight being off.

You can watch and listen to his full comments below.

This really is too bad. I was hopeful a fight would occur because I’m 100% convinced that Paul would have lit Brown up.

Paul actually has some experience in the fighting game. Brown has none and is nothing more than a circus sideshow at this point in his career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AB (@ab) on Mar 20, 2020 at 5:49am PDT

Given all the nonsense he’s been a part of lately, it would have been awesome to watch somebody finally humble him.

I refuse to believe Paul would have lost a fight against the former Steelers star receiver. I think he would rocked him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AB (@ab) on Mar 1, 2020 at 6:49am PST

Unfortunately, we’ll now never know what the outcome would have been. Oh well. We’ll just have to wait to see how Brown manages to get himself back into headlines next. The circus never ends!