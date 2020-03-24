What Are The Best War Movies To Watch During The Coronavirus Pandemic?

What are the best war movies to watch as you sit at home with society shut down because of coronavirus?

That's the list we're here to give you today. As you all know, I've been releasing some fun lists for you to enjoy of the best shows and movies to watch.

So far, we’ve done the best TV shows to binge and the best sports movies. Now, we’re going to do war movies for all the guys out there who want to feel patriotic.

Let’s dive right in.

1) Band of Brothers

Yes, before you all start jumping down my throat, I know “Band of Brothers” is a mini-series and not a movie. It doesn’t matter.

It’s still number one on every list I ever make for war movies. The series follows Easy Company during WWII in Europe, and it’s the greatest war story ever told by far.

Yes, before you all start jumping down my throat, I know "Band of Brothers" is a mini-series and not a movie. It doesn't matter.

It's still number one on every list I ever make for war movies. The series follows Easy Company during WWII in Europe, and it's the greatest war story ever told by far.

2) Red Dawn

Has there ever been a more pro-America move ever made in the history of the universe? The answer is no. “Red Dawn” is an all-time great movie.

The communists invade and are repelled by a group of high schoolers hiding out in the Rocky Mountains.

Watching "Red Dawn" is like having the American flag put in liquid form and shot right into your veins.

3) Saving Private Ryan

This is another all-time classic war movie. Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks came together to make one of the most chilling and realistic looks at war ever put on camera.

The opening D-Day scene is just brutal to sit through. If you haven’t already seen “Saving Private Ryan,” then I suggest you check it out ASAP.

4) Black Hawk Down

“Black Hawk Down” tells the true story of the Battle of Mogadishu in Somalia. There’s a line in the film that has stuck with me ever since I saw it for the first time, and it’s when Matt Everson says, “Nobody asks to be a hero, it just sometimes turns out that way.”

5) We Were Soldiers

There a few great Vietnam War movies, but nothing beats “We were Soldiers” in my humble opinion. The film stars Mel Gibson as an American officer leading his forces into battle while being heavily outnumbered.

All hell breaks loose from the start, and the American forces must do everything to survive. It’s a hell of a movie, and I can’t recommend it enough.

6) The Great Escape

Now, this is an oldie but a goodie. Steve McQueen stars in “The Great Escape,” which tells the true story of a massive prison break by POWs held by the Nazis.

If you’re looking for a fun one for the whole family, this would be it. There’s limited violence and as far as I remember, there isn’t terrible language.

7) Lone Survivor

“Lone Survivor” is a movie that is going to break your heart, especially once you find out it’s a true story. As you can tell by the title, only one person survives a mission gone wrong in Afghanistan.

Mark Wahlberg stars as Marcus Luttrell in the incredibly emotional true story. I can’t recommend it enough, but be prepared to shed a few tears.

BONUS: This isn’t a movie, but Ken Burns’ documentary about the Vietnam war is amazing. If I ever do a list of the best documentaries, it’ll be right at the top.

Well, there’s my official list for war films to watch during coronavirus isolation. Happy viewing!