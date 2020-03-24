BTN Sportscaster Mike Hall Films Hilarious Fake Broadcast Video

Big Ten Network sportscaster Mike Hall tweeted an incredible video late Monday night.

With sports being suspended until further notice because of coronavirus, Hall doesn’t have much to talk about. In a regular season, he would be talking about B1G teams in March Madness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Mar 12, 2020 at 5:20pm PDT

Instead, he’s apparently stuck at home, but he’s trying to stay busy. He tweeted a video of himself breaking down his daily life as if it were a major sporting event. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The highlights included his dog setting a personal record for walks in a day, confusion over video streaming and his daughter building a replica of Assembly Hall.

Watch the amazing video below.

I Miss Sports A Lot… pic.twitter.com/FjNYsnlNPi — Mike Hall (@BTNMikeHall) March 24, 2020

This is the kind of wholesome content we need to make us smile during these tough and trying times. It’d be easy to just throw in the towel and be sad.

Instead, we need to find ways to keep our spirits high. I think it’s safe to say commentating your life like you’re recapping the day in sports is pretty damn funny.

I think I speak for everybody when I say we’re hoping Hall and all of his co-workers have some real sports to talk about soon.

We’re craving action. We’re craving any kind of competition. Give us something! We need help!

Either way, props to Hall for giving us something to laugh about! That was a pretty great video.