‘This Fight Needs Us All’: Conor McGregor Makes Fiery Speech For Full ‘Lockdown’ In Ireland

Conor McGregor made an urgent plea to his country of Ireland and its leaders to go on a “full lockdown” to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“I would like to say while we are all currently debating a full lockdown, I feel that we must,” the 31-year-old former Ultimate Fighting Championship featherweight shared in a video released on YouTube. The clip was noted by TMZ in a piece published Tuesday. To date, six people have died in that country, with more than 1,000 people who have tested positive for COVID-19. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

WATCH:

“Any time debating this is needless time from the clock. I know a good, tough fight when I see one and we have one on our hands now,” he added. “I want to call upon my people, the great people of Ireland, this fight needs us all.” (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

McGregor continued, “We’re all in the red corner together awaiting the bell. So let’s gather together and ring the bell ourselves, including the people of the rest of the world. True lockdown must begin and must begin now.”

“A lockdown together. A lockdown united,” Conor explained. “We must close our airports. We must close all non-essential business. We must cut all non-essential travel. Commissioner [Drew] Harris and Vice Admiral [Mark] Mellett, we must prepare and deploy our units to any and all and any known built up areas across our country.”

“Now President [Michael] Higgins, you must give these great men and women the power to enforce this task if necessary,” he added, while noting hey have an advantage right now, because “we can see this coming.”

The UFC Champ continued, “Ireland, we have got this. Not only do we have the formula, we have it ahead of time. Let’s go Ireland. Let’s go rest of the world. A lockdown united. Together we stand. God bless us all.”