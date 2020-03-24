Google Health Advisory Board Member Optimistic About ‘Sooner Than Later’ End Of Coronavirus Pandemic

World Health Organization Digital Health Expert John Nosta joins Daily Caller White House correspondent Maranda Finney to discuss how COVID-19 is affecting telemedicine and the internet as a whole.
COVID-19, frequently referred to as ‘coronavirus’ or ‘novel coronavirus,’ seems to have officially affected every single industry out there, including internet technology. Nosta, who is also a Google Health Advisory Board member, details how COVID-19 could play a great role in the development of and need for telemedicine. Watch below. (RELATED: Dr. Oz Shares Tips On How To Prevent Coronavirus)
