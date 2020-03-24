Dennis Quaid Postpones Wedding To Laura Savoie Due To Coronavirus

Actor Dennis Quaid and fiancée Laura Savoie have postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus.

Quaid opened up about the decision to postpone in an interview Tuesday with Extra after the wedding was originally delayed due to travel difficulties.

“We postponed … once we started to hear about [coronavirus in] Italy,” Quaid told the outlet. “We have a few members of the family and friends who have low immune systems due to medical treatment, medical issues going on. We decided, ‘Let’s just postpone.'”

“It was going to be nice and small,” Quaid said. “Now, we may do something closer to home. We’re going to wait for this to lift.”

Quaid, 65, and Savoie, 26, were set to be married at Craig T. Nelson’s home in Kauai on April 4. Savoie revealed the wedding dress she had ordered from Spain made it to her.

Quaid emphasized we need to "obey" the social distancing rules.

“I think everyone needs to obey the rules,” he said. “We are hunkered down. There is a lot of time to catch up on things.”

The “Parent Trap” star has previously defended the 39-year age gap between the former University of Texas student.

“I didn’t go out looking for an age gap or someone really younger than me…You have no control over who you fall in love with,” Quaid told The Guardian in November of 2019. “I don’t fall in love easy. But I can’t let what a few people think control all that. I’ve been married three times and this is the final one, I know it is. I feel like I have a real partner in life.”