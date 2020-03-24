Dr. Oz Talks Healthcare And Coronavirus

Dr. Oz, a cardiac surgeon and host of “The Dr. Oz Show,” joined Daily Caller White House correspondent Maranda Finney to discuss the state of coronavirus and it’s potential toll on U.S. healthcare systems.
COVID-19, frequently referred to as coronavirus, is taking a toll on healthcare systems around the world. Dr. Oz explains some precautionary measures the U.S. government, in coordination with U.S. healthcare providers, could take in order to properly prepare for the potential mass spreading of COVID-19. (RELATED: Dr. Oz Shares Tips On How To Prevent Coronavirus)
