Watch Ed Helms In The Trailer For The Netflix Movie ‘Coffee & Kareem’

Netflix’s new movie “Coffee & Kareem” with Ed Helms looks like it’s going to be pretty entertaining.

The plot of the movie, according to Netflix’s YouTube description, is, “In the raunchy, buddy-cop comedy Coffee & Kareem, twelve-year-old Kareem Manning hires a criminal to scare his mom’s new boyfriend — police officer James Coffee — but it backfires, forcing Coffee and Kareem to team up in order to save themselves from Detroit’s most ruthless drug kingpin.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld‘ Focuses Heavily On Maeve In The New Episode ‘The Winter Line’)

Judging from the trailer, this movie is going to have very much earned a hard R-rating, but it does look very funny. Helms plays a cop on the run from danger with his girlfriend’s young kid. Give the trailer a watch below!

Like I said above, I think it’s fair to assume this movie is going to be incredibly inappropriate. That’s okay. We’re all adults here.

I’m all about buddy films that unfold in crazy situations. A cop on the run with his girlfriend’s kid is about as wild of a premise as I can envision, especially when the child is as foul-mouthed as the one in the trailer.

Plus, Ed Helms is an incredibly funny guy. Whether it’s “The Hangover” or “The Office,” he’s always found a way to make people laugh.

The man just knows what’s funny and he knows how to deliver it perfectly.

You can catch “Coffee & Kareem” on Netflix starting April 3. It looks like it’s going to be a fun one.