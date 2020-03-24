‘Game Of Thrones’ Creators David Benioff And D.B. Weiss Appear In ‘Westworld’ With Drogon

The “Westworld” cameos of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were actually pretty great.

The “Game of Thrones” creators appeared in the third episode of season three when it aired Sunday night on HBO, and they could be briefly seen talking about cutting up a host of Drogon while at the park. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld‘ Focuses Heavily On Maeve In The New Episode ‘The Winter Line’)

Watch their few seconds in the hit show below.

GAME OF THRONES IS A DELOS PARK AND DROGON IS THERE #Westworld pic.twitter.com/0dfdJHoRFF — lisa joy chamando d&d de desempregado em westworld (@doloresabernthy) March 23, 2020

When the cameos were announced, I was naturally a shade worried. After all, the ending of “Game of Thrones” will forever be remembered as one of the worst finales of all-time.

I don’t want that energy anywhere near “Westworld.” The hit show with Ed Harris is way too damn good to risk getting a “GoT” ending.

Obviously, with Benioff and Weiss making cameos, you have to worry about that becoming an issue.

However, having them cutting up a host of Drogon is actually nothing short of incredible. One of the biggest mysteries of “Game of Thrones” is where Daenerys’ dragon went after Jon Snow killed her.

Whether you loved or hated the ending of “Game of Thrones,” I think we can all agree the cameos from Benioff and Weiss were outstanding.

At the very least, their appearance on “Westworld” was a hell of a lot better than the ending of “GoT.”