Sen. Gary Peters Praised The Chinese Government’s Response To Coronavirus

Democratic Michigan Sen. Gary Peters praised the Chinese government for their response to coronavirus, while the disease, which started in China, continues to spread throughout the U.S.

“Certainly, the Chinese government has instituted some very, very aggressive actions around Wuhan province, and they need to continue to do that,” Peters said in a February 12 interview with Fox News. (RELATED: Sen. Gary Peters Praises Chinese Government As Coronavirus Continues To Spread)

While he was praising China, the Chinese were leaving Wuhan and continuing to spread the virus. While President Donald Trump has continued to focus on the issue and host daily press conferences, Peters has praised the Chinese Government. On Friday, Peters praised the Chinese government on Morning Joe, especially naming the Hubei province, saying they handled the spread of the virus very well and that the United States needs to follow in China’s footsteps.

“We saw that in China. Outside of Hubei province, a lot of the factories continued to work. they separated employees. They had partitions and found ways to continue to keep some of the economy going in parts of the country that weren’t impacted as much as it was in Hubei,” Peters said Friday.

“We have to do the same thing. Thinking strategically. Dealing with the disease and maintaining our economy, so when we do get through it, it can come back up fairly quickly,” Peters continued. (RELATED: Swing State Democrat Senator Up For Re-Election Dodges Questions On Medicare-For-All)

Peters comments came a week after Trump’s travel ban.