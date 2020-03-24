Glenn Beck On Older Americans Returning To Work: ‘Even If We All Get Sick, I’d Rather Die Than Kill The Country’

Conservative media figure Glenn Beck said he would rather risk illness and “die” from coronavirus than “kill the country.”

“I sincerely hope that we are not in a place as Americans to where we are going to let the Democrats jam down the Green New Deal because we are at home panicked,” Beck said during a BlazeTV transition to commercial as he introduced his next topic. “I want to have a frank conversation with you and ask you, ‘where do you stand?'”

“I mean, I’m in the danger zone,” he continued. “I’m right at the edge, I’m 56. In Italy they’re saying if you’re sick and you’re 60, don’t even come in. So, I’m in the danger zone. I would rather have my children stay home and all of us who are over 50 go in and keep this economy going and working, even if we all get sick, I’d rather die than kill the country. ‘Cause it’s not the economy that’s dying, it’s the country.”(RELATED: Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Explains Why, At Almost 70, He’s Willing To Take The Risk And Put America ‘Back To Work’)

The BlazeTV clip from Tuesday’s “The Glenn Beck Program” was posted by Media Matters, then quickly went viral on Twitter.

Glenn Beck says older Americans should return to work: “Even if we all get sick, I would rather die than kill the country”https://t.co/CQdDAMByXK pic.twitter.com/sgLZ32aJ8C — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) March 24, 2020

Some were critical of Beck’s phrasing.

he’s not going to get sick, because he gets to hole up in his giant house. he’s wishing death on other people. https://t.co/aRChttmIKB — Current Affairs (@curaffairs) March 24, 2020

Glenn Beck is spewing this nonsense from his comfy home studio. He’s not going out to work and risking death, he wants other people to do it for him. https://t.co/n6mMu3VH9h — Adam Best (@adamcbest) March 24, 2020

yes sir i will DIE for the economy sir!! USA USA!!!! ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????? https://t.co/LuhSJ731FN — jordan (@JordanUhl) March 24, 2020

Knock yourself out. I’m staying home. https://t.co/ECltO6fQ4E — John Aravosis ???????? (@aravosis) March 24, 2020

.@glennbeck is a reckless nutjob and he should be held legally responsible for people who become ill and die if they listen to him. https://t.co/l7f9emPmhp — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) March 25, 2020

Others criticized Media Matters for taking Beck’s words out of context.

Only Media Matters would use a clip of a man saying he would risk his health to preserve the country for his children to make him look like a monster. You know pretty much every parent would do anything for their kids, but go off. https://t.co/M0YlDLYdo5 — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) March 24, 2020

Republican Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick voiced his desire to get America back to work on a Monday segment of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“What I’m living in fear of is what’s happening in this country. No one reached out to me and said, as a senior citizen, are you willing to take a chance on your survival in exchange for keeping the America that all America loves for your children and grandchildren? And if that’s the exchange, I’m all in,” Patrick said to Fox News host Tucker Carlson.