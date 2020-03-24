Media

Glenn Beck On Older Americans Returning To Work: ‘Even If We All Get Sick, I’d Rather Die Than Kill The Country’

(BlazeTV screengrab)

Conservative media figure Glenn Beck said he would rather risk illness and “die” from coronavirus than “kill the country.”

“I sincerely hope that we are not in a place as Americans to where we are going to let the Democrats jam down the Green New Deal because we are at home panicked,” Beck said during a BlazeTV transition to commercial as he introduced his next topic. “I want to have a frank conversation with you and ask you, ‘where do you stand?'”

“I mean, I’m in the danger zone,” he continued. “I’m right at the edge, I’m 56. In Italy they’re saying if you’re sick and you’re 60, don’t even come in. So, I’m in the danger zone. I would rather have my children stay home and all of us who are over 50 go in and keep this economy going and working, even if we all get sick, I’d rather die than kill the country. ‘Cause it’s not the economy that’s dying, it’s the country.”(RELATED: Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Explains Why, At Almost 70, He’s Willing To Take The Risk And Put America ‘Back To Work’)

The BlazeTV clip from Tuesday’s “The Glenn Beck Program” was posted by Media Matters, then quickly went viral on Twitter.

Some were critical of Beck’s phrasing.

Others criticized Media Matters for taking Beck’s words out of context.

Republican Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick voiced his desire to get America back to work on a Monday segment of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“What I’m living in fear of is what’s happening in this country. No one reached out to me and said, as a senior citizen, are you willing to take a chance on your survival in exchange for keeping the America that all America loves for your children and grandchildren? And if that’s the exchange, I’m all in,” Patrick said to Fox News host Tucker Carlson.