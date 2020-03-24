‘Young And The Restless’ Star Greg Rikaart Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Actor Greg Rikaart revealed he had been diagnosed with coronavirus weeks after feeling symptoms.
Rikaart, 43, said he was first diagnosed with pneumonia before eventually being tested for coronavirus in a post shared Monday to social media.
I just tested positive for coronavirus. I am a pretty healthy 43-year-old who doesn’t smoke, doesn’t drink much, eats well and exercises regularly and this has been the hardest experience of my life. Two+ weeks ago, everyone in my house had a bit of a cough and my son came home from school with a high fever. Everyone recovered, but I deteriorated. I isolated from my family and have been in solo quarantine since Saturday the 14th. I had a fever for 11 days, difficulty breathing and was diagnosed with pneumonia. I’m confident that I have finally turned the proverbial corner and am fever free today for the first time since this all started. I was told to stay isolated for another 72 hours before I acclimate back into my family. So, nice try coronavirus, but I have another 4-5 decades worth of experiences to have with these guys. Furthermore, I want to thank you all for the well wishes and I hope you heed the warnings. Stay safe, stay healthy and stay inside. ❤️
He also encouraged his followers to listen to orders being given during the spread of coronavirus.
Rikaart joins celebrities such as Colton Underwood, Idris Elba and Tom Hanks who have come down with the coronavirus in the past month.