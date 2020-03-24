Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Commends Trump, Pence For Keeping Governors Informed During Coronavirus Crisis

Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Monday that the Trump administration is making sure that all state governors are up to speed on the latest efforts to combat the coronavirus.

“Well, first of all, I want to thank the president and the vice president for doing a really good job of communicating with all the governors,” Hogan told Fox News’ Bill Hemmer. “This was our fifth straight call just over the past couple of weeks. We had 52 governors on the call, it was led by Vice President [Mike] Pence. Just hung up right before going on the air with you.”

Hogan explained that the purpose of the conference calls is for the governors to raise issues of concern to Pence, who is leading the president's coronavirus task force.

“We were talking a moment ago about title 32 and the National Guard … Title 32 gives us some flexibility and allows the federal government to help pay for some of these citizen soldiers. Here we’ve got them doing humanitarian missions, helping set up hospitals and feeding hungry kids and things like that,” said Hogan, adding that “it is really helpful” to have federal assistance with operations like these.

The Maryland governor said states across America are responding at varying degrees of urgency depending upon how severe the COVID-19 virus is affecting their state. Activity appears to be highest in states where more people are sick.

“It’s a different response and a different amount of activity in each state so many of them are in completely different situations,” Hogan said. “But look, this is something that has impacted every single state; we’ve now got cases in all 50 states and different governors are responding in different ways.”

He added that "some of the ones that are not quite as effective are starting to pay more attention."

Hogan objected to criticism Sunday from New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio that Trump was in “denial” about the coronavirus crisis and had “sidelined” the military.

Hogan closed down all bars, restaurants and theaters March 26, the same day that New York, New Jersey and Connecticut imposed the somewhat sweeping measure.

The president has declared a national emergency in response to the pandemic, days after he announced a 30-day ban on travel from Europe to the U.S.