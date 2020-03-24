Mack Brown Says College Football Coaches Have ‘No Clue’ About The Fate Of The 2020 Season Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

North Carolina football coach Mack Brown doesn’t know what the future holds for the 2020 college season.

With the coronavirus pandemic spreading across the world and sports being canceled until further notice, people are seriously starting to worry college football will be impacted. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Do you think coronavirus will impact the college football and NFL seasons? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 20, 2020

Well, if you thought the coaches running the massive programs would have an answer for you, Brown made it clear they’re also in the dark.

“Coaches really have no clue. There is a fear of ‘would we have a season?’ ‘Would we have a partial season?’ ‘What does a partial season mean?’ There is a great concern because of the remedy that comes in with football,” Brown told The News & Observer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carolina Football (@tarheelfootball) on Mar 20, 2020 at 11:01am PDT

It’s pretty remarkable that we’re only a few months out from fall camp starting, and literally nobody seems to have any idea what will happen.

Spring ball was called off across the country, and there’s no end in sight for when we’ll defeat coronavirus. With every day that passes without an answer, it seems like football gets put more at risk.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carolina Football (@tarheelfootball) on Dec 27, 2019 at 2:12pm PST

If the college football season gets canceled, you’re going to see melt downs on a level most of us didn’t even think was possible.

When an institution like college football gets brought shattering down, then all bets are off.

Let’s hope this situation is figured out soon and we can just all return to our normal lives. That’s the best possible outcome, and it’s the outcome we should all be cheering for.