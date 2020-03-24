Media Backtracks After It Turns Out Dead Man Didn’t Take Drug Trump Touted — But Fish Tank Cleaner

This one’s a doozy, folks.
News outlets rushed to blame President Donald Trump Monday for the death of an Arizona man who allegedly self-medicated his coronavirus symptoms with the drug hydroxychloroquine, which Trump has been touting as an anti-coronavirus therapy.
The only problem: the man didn’t take that drug after all. Daily Caller deputy editor Arthur Bloom and White House correspondent Anders Hagstrom discussed how the timeline broke down Tuesday morning.
WATCH:
