Michigan Favored By 2.5 Over Wisconsin In Early Spread For September Football Game

Oddsmakers seem to think Michigan has a shot of beating Wisconsin when the two football teams meet September 26.

According to odds released by BetOnline.ag, the Wolverines are favored by 2.5 over the Badgers for the matchup in Ann Arbor. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Football (@umichfootball) on Jan 21, 2020 at 8:26am PST

Did the entire Wisconsin football team quit and Paul Chryst resign without anybody telling me? As long as Chryst is running the show and our roster is stacked, then Wisconsin shouldn’t ever be an underdog against the Wolverines.

Do we all remember what happened the last time these two teams met? We beat the brakes off of Jim Harbaugh and company.

We absolutely annihilated them and wasn’t even close.

There’s literally no reason at all to believe the Wolverines even belong on the same field as us. It doesn’t matter if Graham Mertz or Jack Coan starts at quarterback.

As long as Paul Chryst is making the decisions, then the Badgers are going to be just fine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5) on Sep 8, 2019 at 9:34am PDT

This almost feels like I’m just getting handed free money. Anybody who thinks Michigan can hang with the Badgers is a grade-A idiot.

See you all in September! The 26th can’t get here fast enough!