MSNBC Retracts Tweet Claiming Host Chris Hayes Said Coronavirus Could Kill Half Of The Population

MSNBC retracted a tweet Tuesday that falsely claimed host Chris Hayes said the novel coronavirus could kill 50% of the population.

The original tweet claimed that Hayes said “there is no option to just let everyone go back out and go back to normal if a pandemic rages across the country and kills 50% of the population.” It was tweeted Monday and was deleted Tuesday.

“Correction: The quote tweeted is incorrect due to an editing error,” MSNBC’s Twitter noted in its new tweet. The tweet now correctly displays what Hayes said during “All In With Chris Hayes” Monday evening, which was that the pandemic could “infect” 50% of the population, not “kill.”

Correction: The quote tweeted is incorrect due to an editing error. It should read: “if a pandemic rages across the country and infects 50% of the population, and kills a percentage point, at the low end” The erroneous tweet is included for the record. https://t.co/ajvAfsmlKj pic.twitter.com/TFsk5Wk5lA — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 24, 2020

Hayes spoke about the Trump administration’s options going forward as they try to address the novel coronavirus and ensure the economy improves. The MSNBC host suggested that “those on the right, in the business world” are “misreading what the choices are right now.”

“There is no option to just let everyone go back out and go back to normal if a pandemic rages across the country and infects 50% of the population, and kills a percentage point at the low end of those infected and also melts down all the hospitals,” Hayes said.

“What kind of economy do you think you’re going to have under those conditions? Please just think about this for a second.” (RELATED: ‘I Don’t Have Time To Listen To Bullsh*t’: Former FEMA Chief Storms Off During Live MSNBC Hit)

WATCH: