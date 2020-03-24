Pelosi Laughs Off Jim Cramer’s Question About Helping Workers With A Joke About CNBC’s Viewership

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi poked fun at CNBC’s viewership after host Jim Cramer asked her to speak to the around “150 million working people” who are worried about their future because of the novel coronavirus.

Cramer asked Pelosi during “Squawk on the Street” about the coronavirus stimulus bill, which Congress has been unable to advance for two days straight. He pressed Pelosi on why the bill has not been passed.

Cramer asked if Pelosi could respond to the "150 million working people right now who are watching and listening" who were wondering if "they have a job on Friday."

“I’m glad you have such a large audience,” Pelosi quipped.

Democrats have resisted voting for the bill, which failed to pass both Sunday and Monday. The phase-three Senate bill would give $1,200 to every American who makes under $75,000 annually. Couples would receive $2,400 and every child would get $500.

Pelosi announced Sunday that she would halt negotiations with the Senate and push her own coronavirus package bill in the House. This would cause an unexpected delay in providing Americans with relief funding, a decision that Cramer tried to hammer Tuesday morning.