Oddsmakers Don’t Expect NBA Games To Start Before July

Oddsmakers don’t expect NBA games to start again for several months because of coronavirus.

WEEI reported the line on BetOnline.ag for the season not returning before July 1 because of coronavirus is at -180. The line for games starting by July 1 is at +140. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That means oddsmakers don’t feel confident we’ll be seeing NBA action in the next few months.

View this post on Instagram A Letter to NBA Fans A post shared by NBA (@nba) on Mar 12, 2020 at 8:10pm PDT

I don’t like this at all. July is a huge month for sports. It’s not a huge month because I give a damn about the NBA.

I really don’t, but football practices will be underway across America by early August. If basketball isn’t back by then, you can bet football will be put on high alert for getting called off.

View this post on Instagram Decrease Coronavirus Risk • #NBATogether A post shared by NBA (@nba) on Mar 13, 2020 at 11:00am PDT

I can’t stress this enough. I really can’t. We need to deal with this virus, which has infected several NBA players, as quickly as possible.

You win wars by striking hard and fast. You win wars by landing right hooks and drilling 50-yard passes down field. You have to be big and bold.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA (@nba) on Mar 14, 2020 at 10:54am PDT

That’s what we need to do against coronavirus if we ever want our sports to return. So, let’s tighten our bootstraps, buckle down and get to work.