Netflix Should Release ‘Ozark’ Season 3 Early Because Of The Coronavirus Crisis

Netflix should be the hero we all need during the coronavirus crisis and drop season three of “Ozark” immediately.

With many of us stuck at home because of this stupid virus, we need something to do in order to make it through the day.

Season three of the hit show is supposed to get here Friday anyway. Netflix might as well just give all of its loyal customers a massive surprise and drop it immediately.

With people stuck indoors, Netflix has a chance to send shockwaves through the entertainment world. People would lose their minds for season three of “Ozark” arriving a few days early.

Again, they’re already planning on releasing it Friday. Why not just do it now? We need somebody to be a hero, and Netflix can fill that role.

Plus, fans of “Ozark” are dying over here for new episodes! I just crushed the first two seasons, and I need something to keep me busy.

If only I had some new episodes right now instead of in three days. Just imagine how happy that’d make somebody like me with money to spend on streaming services.

I need to know what Marty, Wendy and everybody else is up to! Do it, Netflix. Give Americans everywhere something to cheer about.

It’s our hour of need, and somebody is going to be remembered for hitting a home run. It might as well be Netflix for releasing “Ozark” season three early.

Let’s get it done, Netflix!