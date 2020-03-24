North Carolina County Suspends Pistol Permit Applications Over ‘Unprecedented Demand For Weapons’

Wake County, North Carolina Sheriff Gerald Baker announced Tuesday that he will suspend new applications for pistols and concealed carry firearms until the end of April due to “unprecedented” demand for weapons.

A “250% increase in demand” has manifested for permits amid panic over coronavirus, according to a tweet from local news reporter Mikaya Thurmond.

BREAKING NEWS: Wake County Sheriff’s Office just suspended ALL pistol permit applications due to “unprecedented demand for weapons.” They will not reopen applications in Wake county until APRIL 30th. They say they’ve seen a 250% increase in demand. — Mikaya Thurmond (@WRALMikaya) March 24, 2020

Additionally, the The Raleigh News & Observer reported that officials said there were about 290 applications per day last week, while during the same week last year, there were only around 90 per day.

There is already immediate backlash to the decision, with two Republican North Carolina State Senators, Warren Daniel and Danny Britt, accusing the sheriff’s office of making an “illegal decision.”

A lot of backlash coming in after Wake County’s Sheriff announces he was banning all permits. 2 Senators are now calling the move ILLEGAL pic.twitter.com/OdJ46khGao — Mikaya Thurmond (@WRALMikaya) March 24, 2020

“People are already suspicious and on edge. It’s reckless to illegally suspend their Second Amendment rights just when they need assurance that they can trust government,” the senators’ statement reads in part.

Indeed, reports have surfaced nationwide of increased sales of guns and ammunition as coronavirus panic has spread across the nation. (RELATED: Mayor In Illinois Adds Ban Of Firearms And Ammunition To Coronavirus Emergency Executive Order)

Another report from Los Angeles indicates that LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has deemed gun stores a “nonessential” business and therefore must close or else face the loss of their business license.