Paige VanZant Gets Her Cast Off, Says Training Is In ‘Full Effect’

UFC superstar Paige VanZant is one step closer to returning to the octagon.

The star fighter posted an Instagram video late Monday night of her cast being removed from her last arm injury. She has had to repeatedly deal with arm fractures.

12 Gauge captioned the post, “CAST IS OFF 100%!!!! LET’S FREAKING GO!!!! Training is in full effect (in my garage with my husband) lol First thing first, let’s heal the world, after that I’m coming to fight.”

One step closer, folks. We’re one step closer. That’s all we can ask for when it comes to Paige VanZant. It’s truly incredible how many health issues she’s had.

Yet, she just continues to grind, train and has vowed to get back in the octagon. We’ve seen this story play out in the past.

If she says she’s coming back, then I 100% believe she is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Mar 16, 2020 at 1:49pm PDT

She dominated Rachael Ostovich the last time she stepped into the octagon. That fight was never even close at all, and it was a great reminder of her elite skills.

VanZant was then slated to fight Amanda Ribas in March, but that obviously didn’t happen after another health setback.

Well, it looks like she’s ready to roll again. Go, Paige, go!