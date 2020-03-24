Carolina Panthers Release Quarterback Cam Newton

Cam Newton’s time with the Carolina Panthers has officially come to an end.

According to multiple reports, the team decided to release the former star quarterback after not being able to find a trade partner for him. He can now sign with any team in the league.

The #Panthers are expected to release QB Cam Newton as soon as today, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 24, 2020

The #Panthers tried to send Cam Newton to the #Bears and #Chargers. They found no takers and at this point, no starting jobs available. Release was the only option. Carolina has just $2M in dead money with this release, but Cam is now free. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 24, 2020

Panthers are expected to release QB Cam Newton today, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 24, 2020

We all knew this was coming the moment the Panthers made the decision to sign Teddy Bridgewater. The arrival of the former Saints backup was a clear sign Newton’s time with the Panthers had come to an end.

It’s truly how far Newton has fallen off in terms of his play and value. It feels like just yesterday he led the Panthers to the Super Bowl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Mar 7, 2020 at 8:59am PST

Now, it’s 2020, he has no trade value, is unemployed and there’s no clear taker for him on the market. Life can change on a dime in the football.

Will Newton get another shot in the NFL? I’m sure there’s at least one team out there that’ll give him a chance. If he’s healthy, people will want to see what he can do.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Mar 2, 2020 at 5:45pm PST

Having said that, I think it’s safe to assume his days as an elite quarterback in the NFL are years behind him. We’ll see where he lands, but it’s been unreal unreal downfall from where he was a few seasons ago. It’s truly mind-boggling.