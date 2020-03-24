Pornhub Donates 50,000 Masks To Medical Workers Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Pornhub has stepped up to donate medical supplies to health care workers in New York amid the coronavirus crisis.

According to a release from the adult entertainment company, Pornhub is donating “50,000 surgical masks to New York area medics and first responders who are on the front lines of the Coronavirus fight.” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The company is also offering premium services to those vowing to stay home and help flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

No matter what you think about pornography and the adult film industry, we need as much PPE as we can get our hands on right now.

This isn't even an issue to debate. It's like a war, and in a war you need supplies. If you can't load the machine guns with ammo and the planes with bombs, then you can't fight the enemy.

Right now, the enemy is a virus, and medical equipment is crucial and necessary if we're serious about winning this war.

So, whether your hate Pornhub or support the talent in the adult film industry, I think we can all agree 50,000 extra masks will help save lives.

So, with that in mind, let’s get back to work saving this country and winning this war against coronavirus.

P.S.: If Porhub doesn’t tweet this video of Michael Scott, then they’re just not capitalizing on the moment.