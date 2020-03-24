Portland Strip Club Forced To Close Over Coronavirus Starts Delivery Service Company He Calls ‘Boober Eats’

The owner of a strip club in Portland, who was forced to closed to help stop the spread of coronavirus, started a delivery service complete with a “side of boobs.”

Club owner Shon Boulden of the Lucky Devil Lounge isn’t letting his out-of-work dancers lose money during the pandemic and instead has started a new delivery food service he calls “Boober Eats,” according to a recent report by Oregon Live.com. (RELATED: Congress Pushing To Get An Additional Coronavirus Bill Passed Before Recess)

Portland strip club forced to close, so dancers now do delivery https://t.co/wKPyJcavCm pic.twitter.com/Uh29gJ41r6 — The Oregonian (@Oregonian) March 22, 2020

“We are now a food delivery service that provides customers with food with a side of boobs,” the owner explained. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

Bouldon shared that at first it all started out as a joke on social media when he posted that scantily clad strippers would deliver hot food to people’s doors “topless.” But when people started genuinely inquiring about it, he realized it was a potential business idea. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

“If someone wants to give us a couple hundred bucks to go to the coast, we’ll do it as long as the girls are taken care of,” he added.

Customers can order some of their favorites from the lounge like chicken fingers, steak bites and mini corndogs, at the same prices, and instead have it delivered to them by ladies wearing pasties — delivery fee included.

Bouldon told The Oregonian he’s trying to keep as many of his employees working, with the kitchen staff cooking food, strippers delivering the goods to people’s doorstep and security guards driving the dancers to their delivery spots.

“All the calls, people are just giddy and fun,” the owner explained. “Sometimes it’s a surprise for someone, sometimes it’s a birthday, sometimes it’s people that are really stoned.”

“It became very real when all this happened,” one of the dancers, who goes by the stage name Olivia, shared with The Oregonian. “Dancers work for tips and tips only.”

“Losing this job is devastating,” Kiki, who started her first Boober shift Friday, said. “For the majority of us, it’s been an almost complete loss of income. I’m here supporting my community and trying to keep maintaining an income flow as best as we can.”

“It’s crazy,” Boulden continued. “We mutated our one business into a totally different style of business.”