Quarterback Jordan Ta’amu Signs With The Kansas City Chiefs

Quarterback Jordan Ta’amu has agreed to a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Former St. Louis BattleHawks quarterback lit the XFL on fire this past season and it’s resulted in a shot to be in the same quarterback room as Patrick Mahomes. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The XFL and his agent Kenny Zuckerman both announced the news Monday night. Financial details aren’t known right now.

I’ll be interested to see how much money Ta’amu is getting. I’m sure he doesn’t have a ton of guaranteed cash coming his way, but he has a shot to play behind Patrick Mahomes.

All you can ask for is an opportunity and he’s earned himself one after five stellar games in the XFL with the St. Louis BattleHawks.

It’s also important to remember the fact Ta’amu is only 22 years old. He has a very long road ahead of him.

Given how impressive he was in the XFL at the young age of 22, you knew a team out there was going to sign him when the league ended play.

The Chiefs pulled the trigger. Now, we’ll have to wait to see how it works out. I think there’s a high chance Ta’amu hangs around.