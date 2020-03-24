Sen. McSally Introduces Legislation To Block Senate Pay Until They Pass Coronavirus Relief Package

Republican Arizona Sen. Martha McSally on Tuesday introduced legislation to block Senate pay until a third coronavirus relief package is passed.

“If Americans aren’t getting paid, then neither should the Senators failing to support the workers and families who need help making ends meet,” McSally said in a statement.

McSally’s legislation comes as the Senate again failed to pass a procedural cloture vote Monday on a phase-three coronavirus stimulus bill as there has been continued internal dispute between both parties. (RELATED: Senate Again Fails To Pass Cloture Vote On Coronavirus Stimulus Bill)

The vote was 49-46. Republicans needed 60 yes votes to pass the vote. On Sunday night the Senate tried to pass a cloture vote but failed 47-47 as no Democrats would jump on board. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Sunday that the bill would include $75 billion for hospitals and that two-thirds of all new money in the bill would go to states, however, this vote will likely end consideration of this bill.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Monday introduced a massive coronavirus bill with a number of provisions completely unrelated to the crisis. (RELATED: Pelosi’s Coronavirus Bill Pushes Provisions Unrelated To The Crisis)

Pelosi’s coronavirus bill is 1,119 pages and contains provisions including, “conducting risk-limiting audits of results of elections,” bailing out the postal service, requiring early voting, same-day voter registration, requiring the airlines to fully offset their carbon emissions, gives you chance to look up greenhouse gas emissions from the flights you want to take, and much more that have nothing to do with helping solve the crisis at hand.