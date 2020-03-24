White House Press Sec Stephanie Grisham Tests Negative For Coronavirus

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham tested negative for the coronavirus Tuesday evening after coming into contact with Brazilian officials who tested positive for the disease.

Grisham will return to work Wednesday, according to reports. Grisham’s clean bill of health comes after both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for the disease. Trump had come in contact with the same Brazilian official, the press secretary for president Jair Bolsonaro, while Pence received a test after a member of his staff tested positive.

.@PressSec coming back to the WH tomorrow: “Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, who has been quarantined since coming in contact with Brazilian officials almost two weeks ago and working from home, has received negative COVID-19 test results and will be back to work tomorrow.” — Sara Cook (@saraecook) March 24, 2020

Pence’s wife Karen was also tested her results came out negative. (RELATED: TRUMP: ‘I Would Love To Have The Country Open By Easter)

“Pleased to report that the COVID-19 test results came back negative for both Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence,” the vice president’s press secretary Katie Miller announced on Twitter.

The results for White House staff come as a relief after Congressman Ben McAdams of Utah and Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida tested positive for the virus last week.

The testings came as Republicans and Democrats in the Senate continued to negotiate over a $1 trillion stimulus package requested by the Trump administration to bolster the economy. (RELATED: Germany Bans Meetings Of More Than Two People)

If passed, the bill would give $1,200 checks to every person who makes less than $75,000 annually. The amount would be reduced by $5 for every $100 an individual makes over the $75,000 boundary. Children would also receive $500.