Tuesday Marks The 15-Year Anniversary Of ‘The Office’ Premiering On NBC

Tuesday marks the 15-year anniversary of the hit show “The Office” arriving on NBC.

That’s right, folks. It’s been 15 years since Michael Scott, Jim, Pam, Dwight and everybody else in the awesome cast was introduced to the world. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld‘ Focuses Heavily On Maeve In The New Episode ‘The Winter Line’)

On March 24, 2005, America was introduced to the quirky workplace comedy, and nobody could have ever guessed how successful “The Office” would become.

It went from being a random show on NBC to becoming one of the biggest hits ever put on film. It’s been 15 years, and I still watch it almost every single day!

I’m only 27. “The Office” has been around for more than half my life, and it shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to popularity.

We’ve also never really seen anything like it sense. “Parks and Rec” was very similar, but not as good. Anybody who says it was as good as “The Office” is an idiot. You can like “Parks and Rec,” and you can also still admit “The Office” was substantially better.

So, major shoutout to everybody at NBC, the cast and anyone else who played a role in “The Office” becoming one of the greatest shows ever made.

It’s truly mind-boggling that it came out 15 years ago. Feels like it could have been just yesterday. I guess time really does fly.

It’s a hell of a show, and nothing will ever change my mind.