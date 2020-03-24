‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Release Pushed To August 14 Because Of The Coronavirus Pandemic

“Wonder Woman 1984” won’t be released as previously scheduled because of the coronavirus crisis.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the June 5 release for the film starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine has been pushed back to August 14. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld‘ Focuses Heavily On Maeve In The New Episode ‘The Winter Line’)

And the hits just keep on coming, and they just don’t seem to ever want to end. When will coronavirus just go away?

The virus destroyed sports, has us being kept home, the bars are shut down, the new James Bond already get pushed back and now “Wonder Woman 1984” won’t be out until August.

To say I’m sick of this garbage would be the understatement of the century.

The good news is that this movie will probably be worth the wait. The first “Wonder Woman” was absolutely lit on every level.

Gal Gadot is a generational talent, and she’s perfect for the role as the iconic hero. Now, Pine is returning for the sequel, and it looks great.

Now, we wait for Gadot to return as the legendary character August 14. If you can’t already tell, I’m not happy about it.