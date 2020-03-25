Watch Behind The Scenes Video From The Latest ‘Westworld’ Episode ‘The Winter Line’

HBO recently dropped a great behind the scenes look at the latest “Westworld” episode “The Winter Line.”

The second episode of season three aired Sunday night on the network, and it focused almost entirely on Maeve. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld‘ Focuses Heavily On Maeve In The New Episode ‘The Winter Line‘)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Westworld (@westworldhbo) on Mar 22, 2020 at 6:00pm PDT

We got to see her back with Hector, in the park, with Lee and then it all came crashing down when it was revealed to be a simulation.

It was kind of a punch in the gut to realize none of it was real. Now, Thandie Newton and the other stars break it all down for fans of the hit show.

Give the great behind the scenes video a watch below.

A new directive.

The cast and crew of #Westworld discuss the making of “The Winter Line.” pic.twitter.com/lnp5THZXvd — Westworld (@WestworldHBO) March 24, 2020

You’re missing out if you’re not caught up with “Westworld” on HBO. We’re two episodes into season three, and I’m really enjoying it.

Am I bummed we have seen the return of the Man in Black yet? Yes. That’s bothering me a decent amount, but it’s been great outside of that fact.

At the end of the second episode, Maeve was tasked with finding Dolores and killing her before she can bring humanity to its knees.

However, she’s also seemingly lost her freewill. If there’s one thing we know about Maeve it’s that she loves her freedom.

It should be a fun time seeing what she does given her new situation. Tune in Sunday night on HBO for episode three!