Bernie Threatens Republicans — Says He Might ‘Put A Hold’ To Senate Coronavirus Package

Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders and 2020 presidential candidate on Wednesday threatened that he will put a hold to the Senate coronavirus package unless there are stronger sanctions on a $500 billion corporate welfare fund.
“Unless Republican Senators drop their objections to the coronavirus legislation, I am prepared to put a hold on this bill until stronger conditions are imposed on the $500 billion corporate welfare fund,” Sanders said in a statement on Twitter.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell confirmed early Wednesday morning that a bipartisan deal for a nearly $2 trillion emergency relief package to address the coronavirus pandemic had been reached. He said the deal “will get more equipment to the heroes on the front lines” and that “this is a wartime level of investment.” McConnell also added that “this has been a long week for the Senate,” and that the Senate is “going to pass this legislation later today.” (RELATED: Senate And White House Reach Bipartisan Deal On Nearly $2 Trillion Emergency Relief Package)
The text is set to come out later Wednesday. North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows was on Capitol Hill late, telling reporters the deal will happen “very very soon,” and it did. (RELATED: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Delays Coronavirus Relief Bill Vote After Not Committing)
Meanwhile, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi delayed the passage of the Senate’s coronavirus relief package on Wednesday, as the House was in session for nearly three minutes and then adjourned until Thursday.