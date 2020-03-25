Boise State Is The Winningest College Football Program Since 2000, Ohio State Is Second

The winningest team in all of college football since 2000 might surprise you.

According to 247Sports, the Boise State Broncos are the winningest team since the start of the century with a record of 219-43. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The number two team? That’d be the Ohio State Buckeyes at 217-43.

This kind of surprised me when I first saw BSU at the top of the list. I figured it’d either be OSU or Alabama. Then, I remembered the Crimson Tide had some bad years before Nick Saban’s arrival, which is why they weren’t in the top spots.

It also didn’t take long to remember just how damn good Boise State has been in the past 20 years, especially under Chris Petersen.

Let’s never forget the famous Statue of Liberty call against Oklahoma.

Boise State somehow found a way to build a powerhouse football program in the state of Idaho. They’re not just good against Group of Five teams.

The Broncos at their best can hang with absolutely anybody. Even this season, they went and played Florida State and won. I have a soft spot for that game because I took them on the moneyline and cashed out big time.

As for the OSU Buckeyes, I hate them, but there’s zero doubt they’re an elite team. That’s why we look forward to playing them.

Nothing is sweeter than taking the field against elite programs like Ohio State. I look forward to Wisconsin meeting them again in the B1G title game!