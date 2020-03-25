People Who Aren’t Isolating And Quarantining During The Coronavirus Pandemic Are Putting The College Football Season At Risk

People need to stop acting like idiots, and they need to start isolating if we want college football to happen in the fall.

I don’t understand how this is so hard for some people to understand, but if some individuals keep roaming around during the coronavirus pandemic, then they risk spreading the virus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If the virus continues to spread and we don’t crush the threat immediately, then the return of sports will only get pushed further back.

“This is not the time to be selfish”: Coach O tells Louisiana residents to help each other, make smart choices during coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/lfdOArai1e pic.twitter.com/jnkm3iPdLD — WBRZ News (@WBRZ) March 18, 2020

By walking around and not isolating, you’re pretty much signaling to the world you don’t care whether or not college football season takes place.

By not loving football, you’re an enemy of the state in my eyes. I don’t care if the NBA never returns or if the baseball season doesn’t happen.

If we all have to stay home for the next three months to make sure the football season happens, then you damn well better believe that’s what we’ll be doing.

There are so many idiots out not listening to the social distancing guidelines that Nick Saban had to release a video urging people to stay home.

If you want to see what true rage looks like, just wait until you see what Saban and the state of Alabama do if the season gets called off because of people not listening.

It’ll be a reckoning of biblical proportions.

If you love America and you love football, then for the love of everything righteous in this world, stay home!

If you don’t, I might have to start calling the CIA and FBI to have people arrested. I don’t care if you’re my best friend or a relative.

If you put my football season at risk, then you are my enemy.

Do the right thing people. Stay in your houses, crack a beer and ride this wave of chaos until it’s over. If you don’t, then you will be screwing over the whole country.

That’s something I simply can’t allow to happen.