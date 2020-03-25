Former ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Says He Questioned His Sexuality After Years Of Bullying

Former “Bachelor” star Colton Underwood opened up about his struggles with his sexuality.

The revelations come in Underwood’s new book, “The First Time,” according to a report published Wednesday by People magazine.

“There are a lot of stories and experiences that will help people understand the choices I’ve made,” says Underwood. “And I’m done hiding who I really am.”

Underwood, who ended up playing professional football, was bullied in grade school.

“I was called fatso, four eyes and four lips, because I used to lick my lips, so I would constantly have a red ring around them,” says Underwood. “I was a little heavy, and that, combined with being socially awkward, led to a really hard time. I didn’t believe in myself. And I was super insecure.”

The bullying led to a rumor about Underwood being gay after he chose to practice abstinence due to his religious beliefs. (RELATED: ‘Bachelor’ Star Colton Underwood Gives Health Update After Coronavirus Diagnosis)

“It was one of those things where you hear something so often, you start believing it,” he said. “I thought, maybe I am gay. The captain of the football team should be having sex and drinking, right? But I wasn’t.”

He became the “Bachelor” after becoming a contestant on Becca Kufrin’s season of “The Bachelorette,” where he continued to face the bullying regarding his sexuality.

“Even while my season was airing, I battled the gay [rumors],” he said. “They’d say, ‘he’s gay, he’s hiding it.’ No. But I’ve been there, done that now.”

Underwood eventually met now-girlfriend Cassie Randolph on his season of “The Bachelor.”

“I finally found somebody I really just want to be with,” Underwood said of Randolph. “I want my life to be with Cassie. I know who I am. And that’s really all that matters.”